13 injured as minibus overturns in J-K's Udhampur

Udhampur/Jammu, August 17
Thirteen pilgrims, including 10 women, were injured when their minibus overturned on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Udhampur district, officials said on Thursday.
The accident took place at Batal Ballian area of the district on Wednesday night.
The minibus was carrying pilgrims of Machail Mata yatra to Jammu from Paddar belt of Kishtwar district, they said.
The injured were admitted to the district hospital in Udhampur, they said.
Two of them have been shifted to GMC hospital in Jammu.
