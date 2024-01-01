Minimum temp several notches below freezing point across Kashmir Valley

Srinagar, December 31

Kashmir reeled under cold wave conditions on Sunday as the minimum temperatures across the Valley stayed several degrees below the freezing point, officials said here. The minimum temperature in the summer capital Srinagar dropped to -3.4 degrees Celsius from the previous night's -2.8 degrees Celsius, they said.

Tourists enjoy sleigh ride in Gulmarg on Sunday. ANI

Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district which serves as a base camp for the annual Amarnath Yatra recorded a minimum temperature of -3.4 degrees Celsius, up from the previous night's -4.1 degrees Celsius.

Gulmarg, the famous ski-resort in Baramulla, recorded a low of -3.5 degrees Celsius, down from -2.5 degrees Celsius the previous night. Qazigund recorded a low of -2.6 degrees Celsius, Kokernag town -1.4 degrees Celsius and Kupwara -3.8 degrees Celsius.

There was some snowfall and rains in Kashmir during December which resulted in the prolonged cold wave conditions. Kashmir is under the grip of the 40-day harsh winter period 'Chilla-i-Kalan'. The chances of snowfall are the highest during this period and most areas, especially the higher reaches, receive heavy snow. 'Chilla-i-Kalan' will end on January 31.

However, the cold conditions will continue even after that with a 20-day ‘Chilla-i-Khurd’ and a 10-day ‘Chilla-i-Bachha’.

The minimum temperature was -9.2 degrees Celsius in Leh town of Ladakh. Meanwhile, the New Year revellers may have to do without the traditional snowfall this year as the cold wave and dense fog sweep across Kashmir with little prospect of any fresh snowfall.

The Meteorological Department, Srinagar, said the weather was likely to remain cold and dry. — Agencies

