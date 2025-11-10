DT
PT
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
Minimum temperature dips across Kashmir Valley

Minimum temperature dips across Kashmir Valley

Pahalgam recorded a low of -3.2°C and Gulmarg settled at -0.2°C

PTI
Srinagar, Updated At : 12:03 PM Nov 10, 2025 IST
Tourists visits Mughal Garden in Srinagar on Sunday. PTI
Srinagar city experienced the first sub-zero night of the season as the minimum temperature at most places of Kashmir plummeted below the freezing point, officials said on Monday.

The city recorded a minimum of minus 0.1 degrees Celsius on Sunday night, Meteorological Department officials here said. They said it was the first sub-zero as well as the coldest night of the season so far.

The night temperature in Srinagar was two degrees below normal for the season.

Except for Kokernag, in south Kashmir, which recorded a minimum of 1.4 degrees Celsius, all other weather stations across the valley recorded sub-zero night temperature, the MeT officials said.

Pahalgam tourist resort recorded a low of minus 3.2 degrees Celsius, while the minimum in Gulmarg ski resort settled at minus 0.2 degrees Celsius, they said.

Qazigund, the gateway town to the valley, recorded minus 0.9 degrees Celsius, while Kupwara in north Kashmir minus 1.2 degrees Celsius.

The MeT Department has forecast mainly dry weather across Kashmir till November 15 and said there is a possibility of a further fall in the night temperature.

