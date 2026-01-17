DT
PT
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Minimum temperatures across Kashmir settle above seasonal average

Minimum temperatures across Kashmir settle above seasonal average

PTI
Srinagar, Updated At : 03:00 AM Jan 17, 2026 IST
Sunset sky at Ghanta Ghar in Srinagar. PTI
Minimum temperatures across Kashmir improved on Friday to settle above the seasonal average, while the Weather Department predicted a spell of light snowfall in the higher reaches of the Valley, officials said.

The region, however, continued to experience sub-zero night temperatures, except in Kokernag, where the minimum settled above the freezing point.

Srinagar recorded a low of minus 1.5 degrees Celsius on Thursday night, up from minus 3.9 degrees Celsius the previous night. It was half a degree above the seasonal average in the city, officials said.

Pulwama in south Kashmir was the coldest recorded place in the Valley on Thursday night, with the mercury settling at minus 4.6 degrees Celsius. Pahalgam recorded a minimum temperature of minus 2.6 degrees Celsius, up from minus 5 degrees Celsius the previous night.

Gulmarg in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district registered a low of minus 2.3 degrees Celsius — 5.5 notches above the seasonal average. Sonamarg in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district recorded a low of minus 1.6 degrees Celsius, officials of the Meteorological Department said.

Qazigund, the gateway town of the valley, saw the mercury settle at minus 1.6 degrees Celsius. Kokernag recorded a low of 0.2 degrees Celsius, and Kupwara recorded a low of minus 1.4 degrees Celsius.

The Kashmir Valley is currently in the midst of ‘Chilla-i-Kalan’, the 40-day harshest winter period, during which night temperatures frequently plunge several degrees below the freezing point, and chances of snowfall are the highest.

‘Chilla-i-Kalan’, which began on December 21 last year, will end on January 30, followed by ‘Chilla Khurd’ and ‘Chillai Bachha’.

