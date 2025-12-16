DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Minimum temperatures stay above freezing point in Valley

Minimum temperatures stay above freezing point in Valley

Rise in the minimum temperatures attributed to overcast sky last night and a fresh spell of snowfall at some places

article_Author
PTI
Srinagar, Updated At : 03:45 AM Dec 16, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A man rides a bike through dense fog on a cold winter morning in Srinagar. ANI
Advertisement

Kashmir experienced warmer than expected minimum temperatures for the second consecutive night as the mercury stayed above the freezing point at most places across the valley, officials said on Monday.

Advertisement

The rise in the minimum temperatures was attributed to overcast sky last night and a fresh spell of snowfall at some places in the higher reaches on Sunday.

Advertisement

Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, recorded a low of 1.9° Celsius, marginally lower than 2° Celsius on Saturday night, but nearly five degrees higher than previous nights. The minimum temperature was 3.1 degrees above the seasonal average, the officials said.

Advertisement

A thick layer of fog engulfed the city and most other parts of the Valley, particularly areas around water bodies, during the early hours, the Meteorological Department said.

Qazigund in south Kashmir recorded a low of 2.2° Celsius, while Kupwara in north Kashmir’s settled at 1.6° Celsius. Kokernag in south Kashmir registered a minimum of 2.4° Celsius. In Gulmarg, the minimum temperature settled at 1° Celsius, the weather office said.

Advertisement

Pahalgam, one of the base camps for the Amarnath Yatra in south Kashmir, logged a low of 2.2° Celsius.

Awantipora in Pulwama district was the coldest place in Jammu and Kashmir, registering a minimum of -0.8° Celsius. Shopian, with a minimum of -0.1° Celsius, was the only place where temperature was below freezing point.

Kashmir is inching towards ‘Chillai Kalan’ — the 40-day harshest winter period beginning on December 21 — when the chances of snowfall are highest and temperature drops sharply.

So far this winter, the Valley has not witnessed any major wet spell. The prevailing dry weather has led to an increase in ailments like cough and common cold. Doctors have advised people, especially children and the elderly, to take precautions and stay indoors.

The weather is likely to remain partly to generally cloudy on December 18 and 19. There is a possibility of light rain or snow at scattered places across the valley on December 20 and 21, coinciding with the onset of ‘Chillai Kalan’, the Met office said.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts