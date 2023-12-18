Minister attends Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra

ANI

Kathua, December 17

Union Minister Jitendra Singh attended the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Kathua on Sunday.

“Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is the result of a wonderful imagination; this is the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Earlier, a person had to visit government offices for days to avail of a service. Here, the government is coming to the doorstep of people,” Jitendra Singh said.

“There was a time when it used to take days to get an appointment from the Deputy Commissioner. Here, the Deputy Commissioner himself comes to the doorsteps of citizens and asks why they have not availed of a particular scheme,” he added.

Lauding the efficient delivery of welfare schemes launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union Minister said, “Five crore houses have been built. Here, almost 100 per cent saturation has been reached. The schemes that were introduced by PM Modi in the past 9-10 years have reached those communities that were neglected by the previous governments.”

The yatra aims to disseminate information about the government’s flagship schemes and ensure their benefits reach every corner of the country.

#Bharat #Kathua #Narendra Modi