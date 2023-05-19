Minister chairs meet on academic collaboration

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 18

Union Minister Jitendra Singh today chaired the first ever high-level inter-institutional meeting of all the vice chancellors, directors and heads of different academic institutions to pave the way for joint research, startups and teaching through a collaborative action plan.

The minister said, “Jammu, being a hub of education in India with the prestigious institutions in an area of only a few kilometres from each other, like IIT, IIM, IIMC, AIIMS, has been chosen for this maiden inter-institutional connect to try to develop a model of extended integration which could then be replicated in other places as well of the institutions.”

He said these institutions could set example for others throughout the country and the sharing and exchange of resources, joint programmes between these institutions will create new opportunities and new avenues.