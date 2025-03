Following its stop in Jammu, the e-tractor will travel through various regions across the country before reaching its final destination in Kanyakumari. The minister also inaugurated an e-tiller, developed by CSIR-Central Mechanical Engineering Research Institute (CMERI), Durgapur, a leading research institute in mechanical engineering innovations.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony, Jitendra Singh emphasised the importance of innovation in agriculture and how CSIR’s technology will revolutionise farming practices. He highlighted that the e-tractor is not just an advanced technological innovation but also a major step toward affordable, sustainable and environment-friendly agriculture.

“This e-tractor reflects our commitment to integrating innovation with farming, making agriculture easier, reducing operational costs and promoting sustainability. It will benefit both farmers and agri-startups across the country,” he stated.

The minister further underscored that the e-tractor aligns with the government’s vision of green energy and self-reliance in agriculture. While traditional tractors depend on expensive fossil fuels, the electric tractor offers a cost-effective alternative, significantly reducing carbon emissions and fuel costs.

“By adopting this technology, farmers will not only cut their fuel expenses but also play a crucial role in environmental conservation. The roadshow will provide an opportunity for farmers across India to witness firsthand how this revolutionary technology can transform agriculture,” he added.