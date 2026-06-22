DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Minister highlights aspirational surge among small-town youth

Minister highlights aspirational surge among small-town youth

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 01:50 AM Jun 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh addresses students in Jammu.
Advertisement

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday highlighted the aspirational surge among youth in small towns across India including Jammu and Kashmir and attributed it largely to the transformative role of technology and digital connectivity in democratising opportunities.

Advertisement

Singh stated that Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities have emerged as significant contributors to the country’s start-up ecosystem and civil services success stories. He said the majority of start-ups and civil services toppers now are from small towns, Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.

Advertisement

A similar trend is being witnessed in J&K as well where, for example, Poonch produced the 11th All-India topper in the Civil Services Exam while successful agricultural start-ups and entrepreneurs are emerging from districts like Doda and Budgam, said Singh.

Advertisement

The minister was addressing an award ceremony organised here to felicitate toppers of Classes X and XII from various schools across the Jammu region. On the occasion, Dr Jitendra Singh presented awards to the toppers of Classes X and XII from schools across the Jammu region and congratulated them on their achievements.

Addressing the gathering, the Union Minister said that out of around 2.3 lakh start-ups in the country, nearly 50 per cent are based in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. This reflects the growing entrepreneurial spirit beyond metropolitan centres. He further noted that over 35 to 40 per cent of start-ups today are women-led, underscoring the increasing participation of women in India’s innovation-driven growth.

Advertisement

Singh observed that a similar trend is visible in the field of civil services, where many of the country’s top-performing candidates are now emerging from smaller towns and districts. He said this marks a significant departure from the earlier pattern when metropolitan cities were traditionally regarded as the primary hubs of elite educational and professional opportunities.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts