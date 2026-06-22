Minister highlights aspirational surge among small-town youth

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday highlighted the aspirational surge among youth in small towns across India including Jammu and Kashmir and attributed it largely to the transformative role of technology and digital connectivity in democratising opportunities.

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Singh stated that Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities have emerged as significant contributors to the country’s start-up ecosystem and civil services success stories. He said the majority of start-ups and civil services toppers now are from small towns, Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.

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A similar trend is being witnessed in J&K as well where, for example, Poonch produced the 11th All-India topper in the Civil Services Exam while successful agricultural start-ups and entrepreneurs are emerging from districts like Doda and Budgam, said Singh.

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The minister was addressing an award ceremony organised here to felicitate toppers of Classes X and XII from various schools across the Jammu region. On the occasion, Dr Jitendra Singh presented awards to the toppers of Classes X and XII from schools across the Jammu region and congratulated them on their achievements.

Addressing the gathering, the Union Minister said that out of around 2.3 lakh start-ups in the country, nearly 50 per cent are based in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. This reflects the growing entrepreneurial spirit beyond metropolitan centres. He further noted that over 35 to 40 per cent of start-ups today are women-led, underscoring the increasing participation of women in India’s innovation-driven growth.

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Singh observed that a similar trend is visible in the field of civil services, where many of the country’s top-performing candidates are now emerging from smaller towns and districts. He said this marks a significant departure from the earlier pattern when metropolitan cities were traditionally regarded as the primary hubs of elite educational and professional opportunities.