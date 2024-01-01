Minister Jitendra Singh inspects Devika rejuvenation project in Udhampur

Jammu, December 31
Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday carried out an on-site review of the Devika rejuvenation project in Udhampur. He inspected the finishing touches in progress on the completion of Rs 190 crore centrally funded project. Built on the lines of Namami Gange, the project was launched by the Prime Minister in 2019.
The minister said, “There has been a long pending demand for renovation, rejuvenation and beautification, but none of the earlier governments paid any heed.”
Besides a liquid waste management project, a solid waste management project will also be taken up under the Devika rejuvenation project.
He directed officers of the PWD (R&B) and Municipal Council, Udhampur, for ensuring dedicated feeder for uninterrupted power supply, besides maintaining cleanliness and beautification of the ‘ghat’ area. He also said the year 2023 had been historic for India on many fronts.
