Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Minister Itoo visits injured students

Minister Itoo visits injured students

Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 06:15 AM Apr 14, 2025 IST
Minister for Health and Medical Education, Social Welfare and Education, Sakeena Itoo, on Sunday visited Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Soura, and SMHS Hospital, Srinagar, to enquire about the condition of students injured in Handwara road accident.

During her visit to the SMHS Hospital, Itoo interacted with family members of an injured student undergoing treatment at the facility.

The minister asked GMC Principal and Medical Superintendent to constantly monitor injured student.

Later, Itoo visited SKIMS, Soura, and enquired about the well-being of another injured student. Interacting with the attendants of injured girl student, the minister assured them all possible support from the government.

She asked the Director, SKIMS, to personally monitor the treatment of the injured student. Itoo said, “I have directed the hospital authorities to prioritise their recovery with dedicated attention and compassionate medical care,” she said.

