Minister Javed Rana assesses rain damages in Balakote

Minister for Jal Shakti, Forest, Ecology & Environment and Tribal Affairs, Javed Ahmed Rana, today visited Balakote area of Mendhar Sub-Division to assess the damages caused by recent heavy rains.

The torrential downpour had triggered landslides, washed away portions of land and damaged several houses in the area.

Accompanied by Poonch Deputy Commissioner, Vikas Kundal, Mendhar SDM Imran Kataria and other senior officers from the district administration, as well as officials from the Border Roads Organisation (BRO)/General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF), the Minister conducted a detailed site visit to all affected locations.

During the visit, he interacted with the local residents and took on-spot feedback regarding the extent of the damages.

Following the site visit, the Minister was briefed by the Deputy Commissioner that a preliminary assessment of losses has already been completed. Besides, the process of disbursement of compensation to affected families is being initiated.

The Minister assured the public that the government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, is committed towards extending all possible assistance to the families impacted by the natural calamity.

Rana emphasised that restoration and construction activities in the affected areas will be undertaken in a planned and sustainable manner, ensuring that the local landscape and ecological balance are preserved. He directed the concerned departments to remain vigilant and continue to provide necessary support, including shelter, medical assistance and other essential services to those impacted.

The Minister also directed Forest and Irrigation & Flood Control Departments to take the lead for soil conservation and protection.