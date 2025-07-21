DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Minister Javed Rana assesses rain damages in Balakote

Minister Javed Rana assesses rain damages in Balakote

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 03:45 AM Jul 21, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Jal Shakti Minister Javed Ahmed Rana. FILE
Advertisement

Minister for Jal Shakti, Forest, Ecology & Environment and Tribal Affairs, Javed Ahmed Rana, today visited Balakote area of Mendhar Sub-Division to assess the damages caused by recent heavy rains.

Advertisement

The torrential downpour had triggered landslides, washed away portions of land and damaged several houses in the area.

Accompanied by Poonch Deputy Commissioner, Vikas Kundal, Mendhar SDM Imran Kataria and other senior officers from the district administration, as well as officials from the Border Roads Organisation (BRO)/General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF), the Minister conducted a detailed site visit to all affected locations.

Advertisement

During the visit, he interacted with the local residents and took on-spot feedback regarding the extent of the damages.

Following the site visit, the Minister was briefed by the Deputy Commissioner that a preliminary assessment of losses has already been completed. Besides, the process of disbursement of compensation to affected families is being initiated.

Advertisement

The Minister assured the public that the government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, is committed towards extending all possible assistance to the families impacted by the natural calamity.

Rana emphasised that restoration and construction activities in the affected areas will be undertaken in a planned and sustainable manner, ensuring that the local landscape and ecological balance are preserved. He directed the concerned departments to remain vigilant and continue to provide necessary support, including shelter, medical assistance and other essential services to those impacted.

The Minister also directed Forest and Irrigation & Flood Control Departments to take the lead for soil conservation and protection.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts