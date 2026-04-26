Minister Javed Rana highlights development push in Chenab Region

Minister for Jal Shakti, Forest, and Tribal Affairs, Javed Rana, said that despite delays in the restoration of statehood, the Omar-led government is making significant development strides in the Chenab region, particularly Bhadarwah. He made these remarks while addressing a workers’ meeting in Bhadarwah during the third leg of his Chenab tour.

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Rana stated that despite multiple challenges, the elected government is committed to restoring development in Bhadarwah. “We are fully aware of the hardships faced by people over the past decade, including shortages of water, electricity, roads, essential medicines and teachers. The government is now addressing this neglect by restarting stalled projects,” he said.

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He added that several infrastructure projects have already been completed, while others are nearing inauguration. “Our focus is to provide long-overdue administrative relief. In the Chenab region, efforts are underway to protect local ecology, ensure clean drinking water, and support tribal communities,” he said.

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Meanwhile, Rattan Lal Gupta advocated for the restoration of J&K’s special status, criticising the transition from statehood to Union Territory. He said the region had suffered losses in land and job rights and called for restoration of statehood to enable effective governance.