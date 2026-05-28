Minister meets Sidhra families after anti-encroachment drive

Minister for Jal Shakti, Forest and Tribal Affairs Javed Ahmed Rana on Wednesday visited Sidhra, where an anti-encroachment drive was recently carried out. He alleged that some “black sheep” in the system were taking advantage of the dual power structure in Jammu and Kashmir.

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A political controversy had erupted on May 19 after over 30 structures built on government land were demolished during an anti-encroachment drive in the Raika Bandi forest area near Sidhra. The government later ordered an inquiry to ascertain whether any norms had been violated during the demolition.

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Rana said, “Entire country is celebrating Eid but there are some people from our community and society who are unhappy”.

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He said he had come to meet members of the Gujjar community whose houses were demolished in the recent drive. “The government has a collective responsibility and I have come here as its representative to meet these people. It is not important that Chief Minister or the Deputy CM should come. I have come here as their and government’s a representative”.

He said an inquiry was underway to ascertain who had ordered the demolition. “Even if it is a forest land, these people are empowered by Forest Rights Act to live here. On the other hand if it is a state land then there are nomadic people who are living on similar lands. There are many people on government lands who escaped from the threat of terrorism. It is the duty of the government to take care of them,” said the minister.

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Rana said he had learnt from Lok Bhawan and the J&K Chief Secretary that the demolition drive had not been carried out on their orders. “There is a dual power system (in J&K) and there are some black sheep who want to benefit from this. Lok Bhawan has refused that there was any direction regarding anti-encroachment drive. Chief Secretary has also said that there was no direction on demolition,” said the minister.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly and senior BJP leader Sunil Sharma said in a statement that former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah’s building stood on forest land. “Now his MLAs are stepping out, invoking the name of a particular community to save illegal structures. There are several former ministers whose buildings are built on forest land. No one should be spared at any cost,” he said.

He said the demolition drive in Sidhra and the ongoing anti-encroachment campaign across J&K must continue. “I want to congratulate the administration for taking firm action. Rule of law must prevail. Encroached land must be reclaimed, irrespective of who the encroacher is,” Sharma said.