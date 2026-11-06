Minister reviews litigation management, judicial infrastructure in J&K

The meeting was convened to assess the department's overall functioning, administrative performance, ongoing initiatives and progress in key areas.

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It was attended by Commissioner Secretary, Law, Achal Sethi; Special Secretary, Law; Director Finance, Law Department; Director Litigation and other senior officers.

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At the outset, the Commissioner Secretary briefed the Minister on the department's overall functioning, administrative structure and institutional responsibilities.

A detailed presentation was made on the sanctioned strength of the High Court and subordinate judiciary, the sanctioned strength of the Advocate General's Organisation, and the engagement and functioning of advocates representing the Union Territory before the Supreme Court.

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The meeting also held detailed discussions on the existing litigation management system, monitoring of litigation policies, effective handling of court cases and compliance with judicial directions.

The Minister reviewed the mechanisms for tracking departmental litigation and stressed the need for timely responses, proper coordination and effective representation of the Government before various judicial forums.

The progress of digital initiatives and online service delivery mechanisms aimed at facilitating public access to legal information and services was also discussed.

Sagar reviewed the development of judicial infrastructure, including ongoing projects, completed works and other infrastructure-related requirements. He stressed the need for timely execution of projects, effective monitoring and close coordination among the concerned departments to strengthen judicial infrastructure in a planned and time-bound manner.

Matters related to human resource management, including career progression, promotional avenues and the timely release of service-related benefits to employees, also came up for discussion.

Emphasising the need to improve the department's overall performance, the Minister called for greater transparency, accountability and responsiveness to make it more citizen-friendly.

He directed officers to ensure that all legal and administrative matters were dealt with strictly in accordance with the prescribed rules, regulations and established policies.

Sagar further stressed that officers handling litigation must remain vigilant about court proceedings, ensure timely filing of responses and comply with judicial directions to prevent avoidable delays and violations.

He also directed that instances of non-compliance with court orders, violation of prescribed norms and procedural irregularities be properly monitored and addressed.