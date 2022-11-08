Minister: Skills passport to prosperity, opportunities

jammu, November 7
Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Monday said young Indians must equip themselves with skills in line with the evolving times, in order to stay relevant for employment and entrepreneurship opportunities.
Addressing students and staff members at the Government Polytechnic College in Ramban district, the Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship said skills were passport to prosperity and opportunities.
He said the government was offering 5,000 skills programmes, both short and long term, for students and young entrepreneurs to avail. “The curriculum has been changed and new, futuristic courses added as demands for skills will change in the coming days with the rapidly changing technological environment,” he added.
Reaffirming that the PM's approach to development has been that of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas, Chandrasekhar said under his leadership, “New India” has been thriving well in the post pandemic world as compared to other developed countries, with an aim to achieve the target of five trillion USD economy by 2026.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Varanasi court now to give verdict on plea seeking 'Shivling' worship on Gyanvapi premises on November 14
As the civil judge (senior division) of the court Mahendra P...
Supreme Court quashes court-martial proceedings against colonel accused of being involved with another officer's wife
Section 122 of the Army Act bars trial by court martial on e...
Anand Marriage Act to be implemented properly in Punjab, says CM Bhagwant Mann
Mann, along with his wife, pays obeisance at Takht Sri Kesga...
Man critical after being shot at in Punjab's Ludhiana
Suffers 6 bullet injuries: 4 on stomach, 1 each on foot and ...