Minister: Skills passport to prosperity, opportunities

PTI

jammu, November 7

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Monday said young Indians must equip themselves with skills in line with the evolving times, in order to stay relevant for employment and entrepreneurship opportunities.

Addressing students and staff members at the Government Polytechnic College in Ramban district, the Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship said skills were passport to prosperity and opportunities.

He said the government was offering 5,000 skills programmes, both short and long term, for students and young entrepreneurs to avail. “The curriculum has been changed and new, futuristic courses added as demands for skills will change in the coming days with the rapidly changing technological environment,” he added.

Reaffirming that the PM's approach to development has been that of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas, Chandrasekhar said under his leadership, “New India” has been thriving well in the post pandemic world as compared to other developed countries, with an aim to achieve the target of five trillion USD economy by 2026.