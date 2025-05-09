Minister visits cross-border firing victims at GMC-Jammu

Jammu and Kashmir Cabinet Minister Satish Sharma on Thursday visited Government Medical College (GMC), Jammu, to meet and enquire about the health and well-being of the civilians injured in the recent cross border firing incidents along the Line of Control (LoC).

During the visit, the Minister interacted with the injured and their families, assuring them of government’s full support in ensuring the best possible medical care and rehabilitation. He directed the GMC administration and medical staff to provide all necessary assistance and maintain high standards of care for the injured. “We stand firmly with every citizen affected by this cowardly act,” said the Minister.

Sharma was accompanied by senior officials from the Health Department and the District administration, who briefed him on the ongoing treatment and the measures being taken to support the victims and their families.

Sharma later visited Milan Di Khui, Kachrial, Thanger, Khour Camp, Khour Bazar, Nalriana, Nai Basti and RD Resort, where displaced residents from Gigrial, Garar, Sainth and adjoining zero-line villages in Jammu have taken temporary shelter.

He met with the affected families to take stock of their concerns besides assessing the on-ground situation.