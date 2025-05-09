DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Minister visits cross-border firing victims at GMC-Jammu

Minister visits cross-border firing victims at GMC-Jammu

Jammu and Kashmir Cabinet Minister Satish Sharma on Thursday visited Government Medical College (GMC), Jammu, to meet and enquire about the health and well-being of the civilians injured in the recent cross border firing incidents along the Line of Control...
article_Author
Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 03:45 AM May 09, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Injured people being brought to a hospital amid shelling from Pakistan in Poonch district. PTI
Advertisement

Jammu and Kashmir Cabinet Minister Satish Sharma on Thursday visited Government Medical College (GMC), Jammu, to meet and enquire about the health and well-being of the civilians injured in the recent cross border firing incidents along the Line of Control (LoC).

During the visit, the Minister interacted with the injured and their families, assuring them of government’s full support in ensuring the best possible medical care and rehabilitation. He directed the GMC administration and medical staff to provide all necessary assistance and maintain high standards of care for the injured. “We stand firmly with every citizen affected by this cowardly act,” said the Minister.

Sharma was accompanied by senior officials from the Health Department and the District administration, who briefed him on the ongoing treatment and the measures being taken to support the victims and their families.

Advertisement

Sharma later visited Milan Di Khui, Kachrial, Thanger, Khour Camp, Khour Bazar, Nalriana, Nai Basti and RD Resort, where displaced residents from Gigrial, Garar, Sainth and adjoining zero-line villages in Jammu have taken temporary shelter.

He met with the affected families to take stock of their concerns besides assessing the on-ground situation.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper