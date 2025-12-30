Minor dispute near madrassa in Kishtwar leads to stone pelting

Communal tension erupted in the remote mountainous district of Kishtwar in the Jammu region after a minor incident escalated into stone pelting between two communities.

The incident occurred on Sunday when members of one community were transporting wooden logs from a forest area. One of the logs reportedly slipped and came to rest near a madrassa, triggering an altercation between members of both communities.

In a statement, Kishtwar police said, “Yesterday, members of one community were bringing wooden logs from the forest and one log slipped and stopped near a madrassa, due to which an altercation arose between two communities in the jurisdiction of police post Padyarna. This later resulted in stone pelting from both sides, in which a few people sustained minor injuries.”

Police said an FIR has been registered under Sections 125, 125(a) and 191(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and investigation has been taken up.

Meanwhile, on Monday, a resident of Kishtwar uploaded a video of the incident on social media, claiming it to be an attack on a religious place and attempting to give it a communal colour. Police said that they acted swiftly and registered a separate FIR under Section 353 of the BNS at Kishtwar police station, following which the person was detained.

In an advisory, police urged the public to exercise restraint while using social media. “The general public is advised to exercise utmost caution and responsibility while using social media and other digital platforms. Any person found involved in such acts shall be dealt with strictly as per law,” the advisory said.

Following the incident, Deputy Commissioner of Kishtwar, Pankaj Kumar Sharma, issued an order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), directing strict regulation and compliance with the statutory framework governing digital news and current affairs content in the district.

The order noted the “mushrooming of unregistered online news portals and social media pages reporting on news and current affairs without any form of registration, verification or accountability”.

It stated that such unregistered portals and social media platforms were publishing content without adhering to standards of authenticity, thereby creating scope for misinformation, misrepresentation and potential public disorder.

The Deputy Commissioner directed that all unregistered news portals, self-styled media persons, and social media handles and pages operating within Kishtwar must strictly adhere to the code of ethics prescribed under the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

“No unregistered or unauthorised portal shall publish or circulate news or current affairs content without due compliance with the statutory framework in force,” the order said.

All cyber café operators have also been instructed to ensure that no person is allowed access without furnishing valid identity proof, and to maintain proper user records as per norms.

The District Information Officer, Kishtwar, has been directed to furnish, within seven days, a comprehensive and verified list of all registered and unregistered news portal owners and operators, media organisations and social media news handles functioning in the district.