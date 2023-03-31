Minor girl found murdered

Srinagar, March 30
The body of a minor girl with her throat slit was found hours after she went missing in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Thursday.
The body of the nine-year-old was found in a shed just 30 metres away from her residence at Zab Khurhama in Lalpora area of the North Kashmir district on Wednesday night, they said. A case has been registered and the body sent for medico-legal formalities, they said. An investigation has been launched, they added.
