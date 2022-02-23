Minus Congress, no third front can fight BJP, says Mehbooba Mufti

PTI

Jammu, February 22

Any political alliance or third front without the Congress cannot fight the BJP, said Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday. She accused the saffron party of “shaking the basic foundations of the country by its divisive policies”.

She said the Assembly elections were part of the democratic process and holding it in J&K was not a favour to its people. “Without the Congress, no alliance or third front can succeed in defeating the BJP. The Congress has played a pivotal role in building this nation over the past 70 years and there is no alternative to the Congress in the country,” she said, winding up her five-day tour of Jammu province.

On Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement that the J&K elections will be held within six to eight months of the completion of delimitation exercise, the PDP president said the election is a normal activity in a democratic setup but “the BJP government is behaving like it is going to give a big favour to the people by holding the polls”.

“Election is a routine proces. There is no need to give much hype to it,” she added. —

