Mirwaiz barred from leading father-in-law’s funeral prayers at Jama Masjid, parties flay move

The authorities on Thursday prevented Hurriyat chairman and Kashmir’s chief cleric, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, from leading the funeral prayers of his father-in-law, Dr Ghulam Sibtain Masoodi, at the Jamia Masjid Mosque in Srinagar. Dr Ghulam Sibtain Masoodi died on Wednesday night after a prolonged illness.

In a statement, the Mirwaiz Manzil office confirmed that the gates of Jamia Masjid were sealed, and its surroundings cordoned off, as authorities informed them that the funeral prayers, scheduled to take place after Zuhr (afternoon) prayers, would not be allowed at the mosque.

The Mirwaiz Manzil strongly condemned the use of force and restrictions during a moment of grief, calling it an unjustifiable display of power even in religious rituals. “We strongly condemn the authorities for use and display of force and power even in moments of grief and religious rituals,” the statement read.

Advertisement

The authorities’ decision was met with sharp criticism from both the opposition and the ruling National Conference. Senior Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Iltija Mufti called it “unfathomable and cruel” that the authorities had barred the funeral prayers at Jamia Masjid. She expressed disappointment, saying, “One assumed that after an elected government there’d be some relief but instead they are complicit by their silence which has emboldened GOI’s iron-fisted policy of repression.”

The ruling National Conference also condemned the move, calling it “deeply regrettable and wrong.” A statement from the party read, “Such actions are not only regressive but also demonstrate the hollowness of claims of normalcy in the region. It is precisely these kinds of steps that reveal the lack of trust the authorities have in their own assertions of peace and stability.”

Advertisement

The Awami Itihaad Party (AIP), led by jailed MP Engineer Rashid, also expressed strong disapproval. AIP’s chief spokesperson Inam Un Nabi said, “AIP strongly condemns the restrictions imposed by the authorities on holding Funeral Prayers. Such actions not only hurt the sentiments of the family and well-wishers but also violate the fundamental right of people to participate in religious obligations.”

In a separate message, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed his condolences, writing on social media, “Sorry to hear about the demise of Dr Sibtain Masoodi Sb, father-in-law of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.”

Dr Ghulam Sibtain Masoodi was the brother of senior National Conference leader and MLA Hasnain Masoodi.