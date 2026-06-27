Mirwaiz calls for dialogue over Indo-Pak disputes, urges PM to revive 'spirit of engagement'

Advertisement

Addressing the Friday congregation at the Jamia Masjid here, Mirwaiz referred to recent global developments, especially the situation in West Asia.

Advertisement

He said the recent US-Israel confrontation with Iran reminds us that military force, however overwhelming, has limits. "Wars can alter circumstances and inflict immense suffering, but durable peace and lasting solutions ultimately require dialogue, negotiation and statesmanship. Even after months of confrontation, enormous expenditure of resources and immense human suffering, adversaries eventually returned to the negotiating table.

Advertisement

"It is not a sign of weakness on either side; it reflects the reality that disputes cannot be resolved through force alone," he said.

Mirwaiz said this is especially relevant for South Asia, particularly India and Pakistan.

Advertisement

"Our region is home to nearly one-fourth of humanity. It possesses immense civilizational wealth, extraordinary human resources and enormous economic potential. Yet for decades, political tensions, mistrust and unresolved issues have prevented the peoples of this region from fully realising these possibilities. Societies suffer not only economically, but also emotionally and psychologically," he said.

The Kashmir chief cleric said following the assassination of his father Mirwaiz Molvi Farooq in 1990, he inherited not only the position and responsibility of the Mirwaiz, but also the obligation to uphold the principles for which his father laid down his life.

"Shaheed Mirwaiz was a strong advocate of justice and dialogue over violence and confrontation. He consistently advocated engagement between India and Pakistan and believed that the interests of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and the region would be best served in an atmosphere of peace, mutual respect and meaningful dialogue," Farooq said.

He said he has consistently, for more than 36 years, upheld this principle despite facing odds and pushback.

"Sustainable peace cannot emerge from wars, force or violence. Lasting solutions require engagement, understanding and the courage to listen even to those with whom one disagrees," he said.

Mirwaiz said Prime Minister Modi is among the longest-serving leaders of independent India, and when he assumed office, he spoke of regional cooperation and demonstrated an interest in improving relations with neighbouring countries. "Those gestures generated hope across South Asia." Referring to the dialogue between himself, along with his colleagues in Hurriyat Conference, with former prime ministers Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Manmohan Singh, the Mirwaiz said while differences remained, those engagements reflected an important principle that dialogue itself has value.

"It reduces mistrust, humanises opposing perspectives and creates possibilities that otherwise remain closed. It is our hope that the spirit of engagement that informed Prime Minister Modi earlier, and the efforts under leaders such as Vajpayee and Singh, once again finds expression.

"Peace may be difficult. Dialogue may be slow. Diplomacy may demand patience. Yet these remain the most reliable instruments for resolving issues and securing a better future," the Mirwaiz said.