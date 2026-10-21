Mirwaiz expresses concern over 'eviction notice' to mosque in New Delhi

"Deeply disturbing that Delhi's historic Race Course Mosque, a gazetted Waqf property since 1977 and a listed heritage site, faces eviction within six days," Mirwaiz posted on his X handle.

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He said the failure of the waqf authorities to defend the mosque was also alarming.

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"Equally alarming is the reported failure of the Waqf authorities to defend it. Is this becoming the new normal for Muslim places of worship?

"This is precisely why we strongly opposed the Waqf amendments and increased government control through appointed nominees over Muslim religious endowments. If even a legally recognised mosque cannot be protected, what safeguards remain for others?" he said.