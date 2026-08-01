Mirwaiz expresses concern over situation in PoK, calls for dialogue

Kashmir’s chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Friday expressed concern over the situation in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), and called for engagement and respect for rights.

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Addressing the congregation after Friday prayers at the Jamia Masjid, Mirwaiz said, “Today, as we gather in prayer, our thoughts and prayers are with our brothers and sisters on the other side of the Line of Control.”

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“We are deeply anguished by the continuing unrest and the tragic loss of precious lives during the past month and a half. Reports indicate that dozens of people have been killed, while some accounts place the cumulative toll even higher,” he said.

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Calling for accountability, Mirwaiz said the truth must be established through a prompt, impartial and transparent investigation. “We mourn every life lost—whether that of a civilian protester or a member of the police force—and pray for the speedy recovery of all those injured,” he said.

Referring to the recent developments, particularly in Rawalakot, Mirwaiz said the events underscored that while governments administer territories and pursue differing political positions, “the people of Jammu and Kashmir remain the true stakeholders of their homeland.”

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“The governments administering the two sides of the Line of Control each claim to act in the interests of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, yet the people themselves must remain at the centre of every decision affecting their future. We are one people, bound together by history, family, culture and our common State Subject identity,” he said.

He added that while the LoC has divided the territory, it has not severed shared history, familial ties or the collective aspirations of the people.

Appealing to the Pakistan government, Mirwaiz urged the administration across the LoC to engage sincerely with representatives of the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) and all sections of society.

“Durable peace and stability can only be achieved through dialogue, constitutional fairness and respect for the rights and dignity of every segment of society,” he said.

At the same time, Mirwaiz stressed that any genuine people’s movement must remain inclusive.

“It cannot advance the rights of one section of the people while questioning or diminishing the constitutional rights of another. The voting rights and constitutional status of nearly three million Kashmiri refugees and migrants living across the provinces of Pakistan should not become a matter of political bargaining or exclusion,” he said. He urged all stakeholders to work towards a fair and mutually acceptable solution to the issue.