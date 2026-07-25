Mirwaiz, Rashid question security crackdown in Kashmir after policeman’s killing

Hurriyat Conference chairman and Kashmir’s chief preacher Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Lok Sabha MP Engineer Rashid on Friday criticised the ongoing security crackdown in Kashmir following the killing of a police constable in Anantnag, expressing concern over mass detentions and the demolition of residential houses linked to suspected militants.

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The Jammu and Kashmir Police have detained more than 2,500 people for questioning during the ongoing anti-terror operations launched after the policeman was shot dead by a terrorist earlier this week.

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In a statement, Mirwaiz condemned the killing, saying every loss of human life was unacceptable. However, he argued that the act of one individual could not justify what he described as collective punishment.

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“The killing should be investigated and those responsible dealt with according to law. But innocent youth and their families should not be made scapegoats and made to suffer,” he said.

Mirwaiz also criticised the demolition of houses belonging to families of suspected terrorists, describing the practice as an extrajudicial measure that deepens resentment and proves counterproductive.

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Meanwhile, he welcomed the grant of bail to Kashmiri human rights activist Khurram Parvez and journalist Irfan Mehraj.

Referring to the ongoing student protests in New Delhi, Mirwaiz said young people raising genuine concerns should be heard through dialogue rather than met with force.

“Reports of pellet injuries among protesters are a painful reminder of the devastating consequences of pellet guns suffered by hundreds of Kashmiris over the decades, scarring their eyes and lives forever. It is sad to see students in Delhi facing it now. Use of force cannot resolve grievances or issues, whether in Delhi or Kashmir; dialogue, accountability and engagement are the only way for resolutions,” he said.

Meanwhile, Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid staged a protest in the Lok Sabha against the mass detentions and demolition of residential houses in Kashmir.

While expressing sympathy with the family of slain Head Constable Ashiq Hussain Qureshi, Rashid questioned the detention of thousands of people following the attack.

“We feel the pain of the family of the policeman... But how can you justify the arrest of thousands of people and the bulldozing of residential houses?...You have created a martial law-like situation in Jammu and Kashmir.” he said.

Rashid alleged that Kashmiris continued to face repression and questioned the government’s approach to dissent, drawing parallels with the police response to protests in Delhi. He also raised concerns over restrictions on expressing political views in Jammu and Kashmir.