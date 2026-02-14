DT
PT
Mirwaiz Umar farooq congratulates BNP on Bangladesh poll win

Mirwaiz Umar farooq congratulates BNP on Bangladesh poll win

Expresses hope that it will establish good relations with all the neighbouring countries

article_Author
PTI
Srinagar, Updated At : 03:45 AM Feb 14, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Kashmir chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq. FILE
Kashmir’s chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Friday congratulated the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) for winning the country’s elections and expressed hope that it would establish good relations with all the neighbouring countries to usher in peace and stability in the region.

Addressing the Friday congregation at Jamia Masjid in Nowhatta here, the Mirwaiz welcomed the fact that a new government is taking charge in Bangladesh “after free and fair elections”.

The separatist leader congratulated the winning BNP and the people of Bangladesh, and said the people of Jammu and Kashmir pray for their peace, stability and prosperity.

The Mirwaiz expressed hope that good relations are established among all the neighbouring countries that would help usher in peace, progress and lasting stability in the region.

The cleric also called for unhindered religious observance in the holy month of Ramzan.

He expressed hope that the authorities will not impose restrictions like in the previous years on significant occasions such as Shab-e-Qadr, Juma-tul-Vida, and Eid-ul-Fitr.

“It deeply hurts the sentiments of people when, without reason, the largest mosque of the Valley is forcibly closed on such sacred occasions,” he said.

The Mirwaiz emphasised that closure of a central place of worship during the most sacred days of the Islamic calendar causes anguish among the faithful and undermines the spirit of the holy month.

