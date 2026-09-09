Mirwaiz urges Centre to reconsider ban on political, social organisations

Kashmir’s chief preacher Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Tuesday said the Centre should reconsider the ban imposed on social and political organisations in Jammu and Kashmir, which would be in the interest of peace and stability.

Farooq was reacting to a statement by former chief of banned Jamaat-e-Islami Ghulam Mohammad Bhat, who distanced the outfit from the Justice and Development Front, a political party launched by a breakaway faction of Jamaat ahead of the 2024 assembly elections.

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“It would be in the interest of peace and stability that New Delhi listen to people’s plea and revisit its policy of bans on social and political organisations in J&K, bringing an end to the harassment and intimidation that accompanies such restrictions,” Farooq said.

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He said it was expected that the government would not attach properties of the banned outfit, which can render any legal challenge infructuous.

“Attached properties and institutions should be treated with restraint and in accordance with law and judicial process,” he said, adding that a sustainable political process cannot be built by excluding genuine voices or replacing them with convenient alternatives.

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Mirwaiz said the parties commanding real social and political presence must be allowed space and engaged through dialogue.

“Respect for the rule of law, fairness and meaningful political engagement remain essential for any way forward to real peace,” he added.