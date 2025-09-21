DT
PT
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Mirwaiz visits Prof Bhat's residence in Sopore to offer condolences

Mirwaiz visits Prof Bhat’s residence in Sopore to offer condolences

Mirwaiz said he was “released from house detention” and allowed to visit residence of former Hurriyat chief
article_Author
Our Correspondent
Srinagar, Updated At : 03:45 AM Sep 21, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Mirwaiz Umar Farooq at the Sopore residence of former Hurriyat chief Prof Abdul Gani Bhat, who passed away on Wednesday.
Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Saturday said he was “released from house detention” and allowed to visit the Sopore residence of former Hurriyat chief Prof Abdul Gani Bhat, who passed away on Wednesday evening.

In a statement, the Mirwaiz’s office said that after three days of house detention, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was released early Saturday morning and permitted to travel to Botingoo, Sopore.

On Friday, Mirwaiz had said that he was denied permission for the second consecutive week to offer prayers at Srinagar’s historic Jamia Masjid. He also stated that he had been placed under house arrest on Wednesday night following the death of Prof Bhat.

Prof Abdul Gani Bhat, 90, passed away at his Sopore residence on Wednesday evening after a prolonged illness.

According to the statement, Mirwaiz expressed deep sorrow over Prof Bhat’s demise, calling it a “personal loss,” describing the late leader as “an affectionate elder, a dear friend, and a guide.”

“He deeply regretted not being allowed to participate in his jinazah (funeral prayers). He said Prof Bhat was not only a respected academic and scholar but also a visionary politician who consistently advocated dialogue and moderation as the path forward,” the statement said, adding that Mirwaiz termed the loss as “irreparable for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.”

During his visit, Mirwaiz said Prof Bhat’s legacy as a scholar, visionary, and dreamer of peace would continue to inspire future generations.

