Mishap victims' remains to reach Kerala today

PTI

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 7

The Kerala Government on Thursday said the mortal remains of the four men from Palakkad who died in a car accident near Zoji La on December 5 would reach the state on Friday. MB Rajesh, State Minister for Local Self-Governments and Excise, said in a social media post that the bodies of the four would reach Cochin International Airport at Nedumbassery on Friday.

The minister said the remains would be brought to Kerala on an Indigo flight which would depart from Srinagar on Thursday.

#Kerala