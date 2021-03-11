Misrepresentation of facts: J&K on row over poll rolls

Our Correspondent

Jammu, August 20

The J&K administration today clarified that reports of a likely addition of over 25 lakh voters after the summary revision of electoral rolls was a “misrepresentation of facts by vested interests”.

Amid a political controversy over a statement by Chief Electoral Officer Hirdesh Kumar stating that there would be an increase of 20-25 lakh voters in J&K after the revision of electoral rolls, the administration clarified that the increase would be mainly due to new voters who had attained the age of 18 years. Several Kashmir-based parties had claimed that the new list would include non-locals.

In a statement, the administration said, “The summary revision of electoral rolls includes young persons who become eligible to register themselves as voters. Besides, it also allows a person who has changed his residence to enrol at a new location by getting hisname deleted at the old location.” Leaders, including Mehbooba Mufti and Farooq Abdullah had criticised the perceived move of allowing non-locals to vote in J&K Assembly elections. Farooq Abdullah has convened an all-party meeting on August 22 over the issue.