Missing 12-year-old girl ‘raped and murdered’ in J-K’s Budgam

A 12-year-old girl, who was reported missing in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district, was found murdered around 200 metres from her house on Sunday, police said.

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A senior police officer said the girl was reported missing on Saturday evening from Galwanpora area of the district.

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"A case of abducting a minor child was registered and searches were carried out. Unfortunately, the body of the child was found on Sunday morning," Budgam SSP Hariprasad KK said.

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He said the body was sent for post-mortem.

"Prima facie it seems to be a case of rape and murder. We have added the relevant sections to the FIR," he said.

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Meanwhile, chief preacher of Kashmir Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said he was "heartbroken and deeply disturbed" by the incident.

"The circumstances surrounding this incident are extremely painful and have shaken the conscience of every human being," he said.

The Mirwaiz said such incidents spread fear, grief and deep anxiety among people and demand serious introspection at every level.

"What are we becoming as a society if our children cannot even feel safe on their way to seek education and guidance?" he asked.

The Mirwaiz demanded a thorough, transparent, and time-bound investigation and that those responsible for this heinous act be brought to justice and given the strictest punishment.