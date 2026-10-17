Missing cop found dead in Kishtwar

Panic gripped the area when a Special Police Officer (SPO) was found dead in a forest area of Kishtwar district early on Friday, prompting the police to launch an investigation.

The SPO, identified as 55-year-old Bashid Ahmed, had gone missing on Thursday along with his service weapon. His semi-automatic weapon and magazine were also found near the body.

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In an official statement, Kishtwar police said, “The mortal remains of the missing SPO, Bashir Ahmed from Kishtwar, were found in the vicinity of his home. His weapon has been taken into custody, and an investigation is underway.” The body was found near his residence in Trigham.

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A forensic team was called to the spot to collect evidence, and the exact cause of death will be known once the autopsy report is received. Ahmed, who was posted at the Pedil police post, left for his home on Thursday morning but did not reach his destination, prompting his family to lodge a missing persons report.