Missing girl’s body recovered in Ladakh

Zanaskar/Jammu, January 3
The body of a missing teenage girl was on Wednesday recovered in frozen form in Ladakh’s Zanaskar area of Kargil district, police said.
The 18-year-old girl named Stanzin Dolkar went missing in Zanaskar area on November 26 last year following which the police registered a case of missing on the complaint of her father.
The body was recovered in frozen form from Zanaskar river following information provided by some locals, police said.
The police and other agencies had earlier conducted extensive search operation but failed to get any clue about her.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
ED examining Delhi CM’s reply; may issue fresh summons to Arvind Kejriwal in excise policy case
The 55-year-old AAP national convenor had refused to depose ...
Gurugram hotel owner shot Punjab model Divya Pahuja for blackmailing him with his 'obscene pictures'; CCTV shows body dragged into blue BMW car
She had recently secured bail after 7 years in connection wi...
2 sharpshooters of Himanshu and Naveen Bali gang arrested in Delhi following encounter
The Delhi Crime Branch arrests Kapil (22) and Rahul (19), bo...
Jaishankar recalls how Nehru was hesitant in taking help from US following 1962 war with China
The Union minister was speaking at the launch of his new boo...