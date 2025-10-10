DT
Missing soldier's body found in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag

Missing soldier's body found in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag

The two soldiers of the Army's elite para unit — Lance Havildar Palash Ghosh and Lance Naik Sujay Ghosh — had gone missing during a combing operation at Kokernag on Tuesday

PTI
Srinagar, Updated At : 09:29 PM Oct 10, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
The Indian Army conducts search operation to look for two missing Army jawans in the Ahlan Gadol forest of Kokernag in Anantnag on Friday. Photo: ANI video grab
Security forces on Friday found the body of a soldier who had gone missing in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district earlier this week, officials said.

The body of another soldier was found from the area on Thursday.

The two soldiers of the Army’s elite para unit — Lance Havildar Palash Ghosh and Lance Naik Sujay Ghosh — had gone missing during a combing operation at Kokernag on Tuesday. The operation was launched in the Ahlan Gadole area, following inputs that terrorists were hiding there, the officials said.

While the body of one of the soldiers was found on Thursday, the other body was found on Friday, they said, adding that it seems that both died due to hypothermia.

According to the officials, the two soldiers went missing after their communication line went out. Helicopters were pressed into aerial reconnaissance to locate the commandos. The Srinagar-based Chinar Corps unit of the Army said the operational team was caught in a severe snowstorm.

“On the intervening night of October 6 and 7, an operational team on the Kishtwar range confronted a severe snowstorm and whiteout conditions in the mountains of southern Kashmir. Since then, two soldiers have gone out of communication,” the Chinar Corps said in a post on X on Wednesday.

“Intense search and rescue operations have been launched but hampered due to prevailing adverse weather conditions,” it added.

The Army paid tributes to the fallen soldiers.

“Chinar Corps honours the supreme sacrifice of Bravehearts Lance Havildar Palash Ghosh and Lance Naik Sujay Ghosh, while conducting relentless counter terror operations in the Kishtwar Range of Kokernag battling extreme weather conditions. Their courage and dedication will forever inspire us,” the Chinar Corps said in a post on X.

It said Chinar Warriors salute the valour and sacrifice of the bravehearts.

“We stand in solidarity with the bereaved families and are committed to their well-being,” it added.

