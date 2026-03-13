Mistook gunshot for a firecracker: Farooq on assassination attempt

Advertisement

Abdullah, who attended the function along with other party leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, said he believed it was “God’s grace” that saved him.

The veteran leader escaped unhurt late Wednesday evening when a gunman fired at him from point-blank range during the wedding ceremony. The incident sent shockwaves across Jammu and Kashmir and beyond.

Speaking to reporters in Jammu, Abdullah said he heard a “crackling sound” while leaving the venue.

“I thought it was a firecracker. I felt something hot but did not realise what had happened. They quickly put me in the car and only then told me that a person with a pistol had fired two bullets,” he said.

Abdullah said he did not know the attacker or the motive behind the act. “How do I know what his motive was? I have never done anything wrong to anyone,” he said.

When asked about the alleged security lapse raised by National Conference leaders, Abdullah said calling it a “security lapse” was a “very big statement,” but noted that there had been no police presence at the venue.

“In this marriage event, many prominent people were present. The police should have taken care of it, but there was no arrangement there. I am thankful to Allah that my personal security was with me and I was saved,” he said.

He added that police presence was necessary not only for him but for other guests as well. “Not for me alone. There were many prominent people who attended the wedding. In the environment we are living in, such arrangements are necessary,” Abdullah said.

The NC leader also said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah called him after the incident.

“He asked how I was. I told him I am thankful to Allah that I am safe. He said the accused has been caught and will be investigated and that I will be informed about what happened,” Abdullah said, adding that a thorough probe should be conducted.

Abdullah also expressed concern about what he described as a growing atmosphere of hatred in the country.

“The biggest tragedy today is the hatred in the country. There is very little space left for those who speak about friendship and love for each other. No religion teaches hatred,” he said.

Referring to the political situation in the Union Territory, Abdullah said the elected government currently lacks adequate powers under the existing arrangement. He reiterated the demand for the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

“They promised that statehood would be restored. So many years have passed now. Where is that statehood? The promise was made not only in Parliament but also before the Supreme Court,” he said.