MK Bhandari is private secretary to J&K L-G Manoj Sinha

PTI

Jammu, March 6

Senior bureaucrat MK Bhandari was appointed private secretary to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday. IPS officer Nitish Kumar has been made Inspector General of Police (IGP) of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), an official statement mentioned.

Bhandari, a 2001-batch IAS officer of AGMUT cadre, who had been awaiting orders of adjustment, shall also hold the charge of the post of Chief Executive Officer, Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, in addition to his own duties, the order issued by General Administration Department here stated.

Administrative secretary, Culture, Syed Abid Rasheed Shah (IAS-2012), who was holding additional charge of Chief Executive Officer, Economic Reconstruction Agency, J&K, was transferred and posted as administrative secretary of the Tourism Department, relieving Sarmad Hafeez of the additional charge of the post, the order stated.

He shall also hold the charge of administrative secretary, culture department and Chief Executive Officer, Economic Reconstruction Agency in addition to his own duties, till further orders. In a separate order issued by the Home Department, IPS Nitish Kumar was posted as Inspector General of Police CID, replacing Mahendra Nath Tiwari. Tiwari was transferred and posted as IGP, Armed, Jammu, relieving ADGP Mukesh Singh of the additional charge of the post.