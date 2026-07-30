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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / MLAs apprise CM Omar Abdullah of development issues

MLAs apprise CM Omar Abdullah of development issues

CM assures them that all genuine issues and demands will be examined and addressed on priority

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Our Correspondent
Srinagar, Updated At : 01:35 AM Jul 30, 2026 IST
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Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. FILE
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Several legislators from different parts of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday called on Chief Minister Omar Abdullah at the Civil Secretariat here and apprised him of various developmental issues and public concerns relating to their respective constituencies.

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A spokesperson said those who met the Chief Minister included Kathua MLA Bharat Bhushan, Kalakote-Sunderbani MLA Randhir Singh, Kishtwar MLA Shagun Parihar, Uri MLA Dr Sajad Shafi, Lolab MLA Qaysar Jamshaid Lone, Kangan MLA Mian Mehar Ali, Tangdhar MLA Javaid Mirchal and former MLC Rattan Lal Gupta.

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During the meetings, the legislators highlighted developmental priorities, infrastructure requirements and public grievances from their constituencies. They sought the Chief Minister’s intervention for the timely resolution of these issues and the expeditious implementation of various development projects.

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The Chief Minister gave a patient hearing to the legislators and assured them that all genuine issues and demands would be examined and addressed on priority.

Reiterating his government’s commitment to inclusive development, Omar said every region of J&K would receive equal attention. He added that sustained efforts are being made to ensure equitable development and improve public service delivery across the UT.

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