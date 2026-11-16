‘MLAs cannot be addressed as All’: Sajad Lone objects to Education Minister’s letter

A letter issued by Jammu and Kashmir Education Minister Shamim Firdous to all MLAs has drawn objections from Peoples Conference president and Handwara MLA Sajad Lone, who has termed the manner in which elected representatives were addressed as “undignified” and sought its recall.

In her letter, Firdous urged all MLAs to initiate a comprehensive enrolment drive in close coordination with the respective Chief Education Officers (CEOs) and Zonal Education Officers (ZEOs) in their constituencies. The initiative aims to encourage admissions in government schools and ensure that every child has access to free and quality education.

“Free and compulsory education is universally recognised as a fundamental human right. It plays a vital role in ensuring equal educational opportunities for children from all socio-economic backgrounds, empowering them with knowledge, nurturing their potential and helping break the cycle of poverty,” the Minister stated.

She further said the initiative would strengthen the education sector and ensure that the benefits of education reached every section of society, particularly at the grassroots level. It would also promote academic excellence and ensure the welfare and holistic development of students, she added.

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However, at the bottom of the communication, the recipients were collectively addressed as “Member of Legislative Assembly (ALL)”.

Taking exception to the wording, Lone shared a copy of the letter on X and said elected representatives should be addressed individually by name.

“I received this letter signed by the honourable Minister for Education. This letter is addressed to all the MLAs. May I, with all humility at my command, point out that this is not a dignified way of addressing the honourable MLAs. You cannot and should not address honourable MLAs as ‘ALL’. Courtesy, privilege and respect for the representativeness of elected members demand that the honourable Minister address each member individually by name,” Lone wrote.

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He said he would otherwise not have raised the issue, but warned that such practices could set an undesirable precedent, with bureaucrats potentially adopting similar modes of addressing elected representatives in official communications.

“I would not have bothered you. But this will become a trend and soon bureaucrats will start sending group emails addressed to ALL. Please recall this letter. In the UT context, these issues are very important,” he added.