MLAs’ grievances resolved, says J&K Dy CM; accuses media of fuelling controversy

Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary on Saturday said the grievances raised by National Conference MLAs had been resolved during Friday’s meeting with party president Farooq Abdullah, accusing the media of “fuelling the fire” over the issue.

The meeting was held to pacify party legislators reportedly unhappy at being omitted from the council of ministers. “The expressions on their faces make it quite clear,” he said.

Talking to reporters after paying obeisance at Bawe Wali Mata temple on the eve of the Diwali festival, Choudhary said National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah held discussions with all the MLAs and that there was no reason to prolong the controversy, urging the media to focus on other pressing issues confronting Jammu and Kashmir.

Choudhary, against whom some MLAs have also reportedly raised complaints and sought a change in his portfolio, accused the media of trying to fuel the controversy, asserting that such attempts would not succeed.

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“As far as the media is concerned, it is a big problem. The media does not have patience. The media wants to create an atmosphere in Jammu and Kashmir that could prevent work from being carried out for the people,” he said.

He said the NC leadership had addressed the concerns of the legislators during Friday’s meeting and that the matter should now be considered settled.

“You start talking about the next issue. Is this the only issue you have in J&K?” he asked.

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The Deputy Chief Minister also expressed disappointment over what he described as the media’s failure to adequately highlight the demand for restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

Referring to the retirement of former Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, Choudhary questioned why he had not been granted an extension and why a local officer had not been appointed to the top administrative post.

Sajjan Singh Yadav, a 1995-batch IAS officer of the AGMUT cadre, was recently appointed Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir.

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“If everyone in the country got an extension, why did Atal Dulloo not get it? Was it because he was a resident of J&K? Did the media ever think about it? If a new Chief Secretary had to be appointed, someone from J&K should have been appointed. If Atal Dulloo was not given an extension, a local officer should have been appointed as Chief Secretary. But the media did not say anything. Even the BJP did not say anything,” he said.

Targeting the BJP and the media in Jammu and Kashmir, Choudhary questioned whether the region could progress if the National Conference continued to dominate daily news coverage.

“Will the children of J&K get jobs? Will the daily wagers of J&K be regularised? By making the same news every day about the MLAs being disappointed, tell us what has happened. I think you are not doing justice to the people of J&K,” he said.