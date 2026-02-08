MLAs raise public grievances in House, seek urgent action

Several legislators on Saturday raised pressing public issues in the House, highlighting hardships faced by people across different constituencies and urging the government to take immediate remedial measures.

Gurez MLA Nazir Ahmad Khan, informed the House that no Patwari is available either in the field or at the Patwar Khana in his constituency, causing severe inconvenience to residents. He said that people are facing difficulties in obtaining essential documents such as Fard, income certificates and other revenue-related records required for daily needs. The MLA further pointed out that more than 50 per cent of Gurez’s population migrates during the winter season. In view of this, he urged the government to direct the Deputy Commissioner concerned to postpone the digitisation of revenue records until the end of April this year.

MLA from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi, Baldev Raj Sharma, demanded a comprehensive rehabilitation package for mule and horse labourers and pithuwalas, stating that these groups are heavily dependent on pilgrimage-related activities for their livelihood and are currently facing economic distress.

Beerwah MLA Dr Shafi Ahmad Wani, sought immediate restoration of drinking water supply to Magam and adjoining areas, stressing that basic civic facilities must be provided at the earliest to ease the hardships of residents.

Karnah MLA Javaid Mirchal, raised the issue of the vacant post of SDM in Karnah subdivision and urged the government to expedite the recruitment process so that people can access essential public services without delay.