MLAs raise urgent public issues during zero hour

The zero hour in Jammu and Kashmir’s Legislative Assembly on Wednesday saw several MLAs raise pressing public issues, highlighting concerns that affect people across different constituencies.

Gulabgarh MLA Khursheed Ahmad called for improved medical facilities for victims of a road accident in Reasi district, which resulted in four fatalities. He urged the government to ensure that those injured and admitted to GMC Jammu and DH Reasi receive adequate treatment.

Pooch Haveli MLA Aijaz Ahmad Jan sought the Speaker’s intervention regarding the disappearance of Yawar Rashid, a young man who had traveled to Jammu for an examination but has been missing since. He appealed to authorities to take swift action in locating the missing youth.

MLAs from Kashmir Division, including Salman Sagar, Irfan Rasool Kar, Mushtaq Guroo and Sheikh Ahsan Ahmad, raised concerns about the slow progress of streetlight installation by the Srinagar Municipal Corporation and other municipal bodies. They emphasised the urgency of accelerating this work, particularly during the ongoing holy month of Ramadhan, to ensure better lighting for residents.

Similarly, Shangus-Anantnag East MLA Riyaz Ahmad Khan pointed out that the installation of smart meters in his constituency had led to the disconnection of previously installed streetlights. He urged the authorities to restore these lights to avoid public inconvenience.

Ramban MLA Arjun Singh Raju raised concerns about the shortage of ration depots in his constituency. He called for the establishment of more depots, especially in the 10 hilly panchayats that currently rely on just two depots.

Banihal MLA Sajad Shaheen highlighted the vacancy of the Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) post in Banihal, which has been causing administrative challenges. He urged the government to fill the critical position promptly.