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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / MMU expresses concern over rising drug abuse, suicides among youth

MMU expresses concern over rising drug abuse, suicides among youth

Says mosques, madrasas can play an important role by creating supportive spaces

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Our Correspondent
Srinagar, Updated At : 01:14 AM Sep 16, 2026 IST
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The Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU), a conglomerate of Islamic organisations in Jammu and Kashmir headed by chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, on Tuesday adopted two resolutions at a major Ulema conference in Srinagar after receiving official permission to hold the gathering for the first time in over two years.

The one-day conference brought together religious scholars from Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh to deliberate on growing social, moral and religious challenges confronting society.

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In its first resolution, the conference expressed concern over rising drug abuse, suicides and self-harm, mental health issues among youth, weakening family bonds, irresponsible use of social media and environmental degradation.

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The participants voiced particular concern over the increasing incidence of suicide and self-harm among young people, stressing that the problem requires community engagement rather than silence or stigma.

The conference said Ulema, mosques and madrasas could play an important role by creating supportive spaces where young people and families can openly discuss emotional distress, anxiety and other challenges.

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It was also decided that participating mosques would periodically focus Friday sermons on common social issues requiring urgent public attention.

On substance abuse, the conference stressed that anti-drug campaigns would be undermined if alcohol availability continued to expand. It urged the government to reconsider policies encouraging the promotion of alcohol and the issuance of new liquor licences.

The conference also called for greater environmental awareness, urging religious institutions to educate people against littering, plastic use and encroachments on wetlands and water bodies. Concern was expressed over the condition of Dal, Wular and Nigeen lakes, as well as other wetlands in the region.

The second resolution focused on promoting unity among Muslims and emphasised the responsibility of Ulema to maintain mutual respect despite differences in schools of thought and interpretation.

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