Mobile Net restored in twin districts

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 29

The mobile internet was restored in Rajouri and Poonch districts on Friday. It remained suspended for seven days in the aftermath of the terror attack, killing four soldiers in Poonch. The internet services had been suspended to stop rumour-mongering after three civilians died in the Army custody during interrogation. An official said the services were snapped as a precautionary measure to prevent any rumour-mongering following the terror attack and the killing of three civilians. The fixed line internet was not suspended. “The situation is normal,” Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar said.

#Jammu #Poonch #Rajouri