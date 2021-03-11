Mobility plan to be prepared for Ladakh

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 20

A comprehensive mobility plan (CMP) is being prepared by the Ladakh administration for both Leh and Kargil. The plan will offer a strategy for short, medium and long-term investments to improve accessibility and mobility for the residents. The objective is to provide a long-term goal for necessary urban development in each city, demonstrate a basic plan for urban development and transport measures to be implemented.

A meeting in this regard was chaired by Ajeet Kumar Sahu, Commissioner Secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department, Ladakh, to review the progress in this direction. Experts from RITES, the consulting agency, gave a detailed presentation on the feasibility of an integrated mass transit system and allied infrastructure project in Leh and Kargil.

The agency apprised Sahu that a GIS mapping of the road network of Leh town had been completed. Surveys on traffic and travel, topography and geotechnical investigation will be carried out.

He called for proper sidewalks and safe passages to be incorporated in the CMP. Cycling infrastructure will be developed. Officials discussed various mass transport systems suitable for the region.