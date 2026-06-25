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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Mock emergency response drill held in Poonch to assess readiness of security forces

Mock emergency response drill held in Poonch to assess readiness of security forces

The exercise simulated various emergency scenarios and tested the response capabilities of participating agencies

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PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 01:06 AM Jun 25, 2026 IST
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Security personnel during a mock drill ahead of the Amarnath Yatra in Samba on Wednesday. ANI
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A joint mock emergency response exercise was conducted in Poonch district on Wednesday to strengthen preparedness for the upcoming monsoon season and the annual Buddha Amarnath Yatra.

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The drill was organised near the SK Bridge area of Poonch town to assess the readiness and coordination of security forces and civil agencies in responding to emergencies such as flash floods, accidents and other disaster-related situations, officials said.

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The exercise simulated various emergency scenarios and tested the response capabilities of participating agencies, including rescue operations, evacuation procedures and inter-departmental coordination.

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Personnel from the State Disaster Response Force, Civil Defence, CRPF, Army and district police demonstrated rescue techniques and emergency response mechanisms during the drill.

Authorities said the exercise formed part of broader preparedness measures being undertaken in view of the monsoon season and the forthcoming Buddha Amarnath Ji Yatra, which attracts thousands of devotees to the border district every year.

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They said such joint exercises help identify gaps in response systems, improve coordination among agencies and enhance overall disaster management capabilities to deal with any eventuality effectively.

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