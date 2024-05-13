‘Mockery of democracy’, Bukhari claims arrest of Apni Party workers too

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, May 12

The Apni Party on Sunday accused the police of detaining and intimidating its workers a day ahead of polling in Srinagar. “This is a mockery of democracy. Why you are saying us to participate in the elections? We believe that this is an election for parliamentary democracy, then why our workers are being harassed?” party chief Altaf Bukhari said at a press conference.

“They might have taken a few of their (PDP’s and NC’s) workers here and there, but our thousands of workers have been detained,” Bukhari said. “I am hopeful that they will be released,” he added.

Bukhari rejected the allegations that the workers of PDP and NC had been detained at the behest of Apni Party. “Visit the police stations and you will find our workers there,” he said. “In Khan Sahab area of Budgam, our workers are being openly threatened,” he added.

“The administration is giving the rationale of law and order. But I want to ask where is the law and order problem in Kashmir. People are peaceful,” Bukhari said. The Apni Party chief asked the administration how many workers could it arrest. “Even if they arrest 10,000 people, it will not impact voting ,” he said, seeking the release of party workers.

