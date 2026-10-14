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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Modern warehouse to come up at Bari Brahmana railway station

Modern warehouse to come up at Bari Brahmana railway station

Aims to provide safe storage of goods, facilitate faster loading and unloading operations and improve supply chain efficiency in Jammu and Kashmir

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Jammu, Updated At : 01:46 AM Oct 14, 2026 IST
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In a major push to strengthen rail-based freight and logistics infrastructure in Jammu Division, Northern Railway has decided to develop a modern warehouse and storage facility at Bari Brahmana railway station.

Tenders have been invited for the development and operation of a state-of-the-art warehouse under the Cargo Related Facility (CRF) scheme. The project is being implemented in accordance with the Ministry of Railways’ Master Circular on Rail Logistics and Cargo Related Facilities Policy issued on October 4.

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Railway officials said the initiative aims to provide safe storage of goods, facilitate faster loading and unloading operations and improve supply chain efficiency in Jammu and Kashmir. They said the project would also encourage private sector participation in the modernisation of railway infrastructure.

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Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Uchit Singhal described the project as a landmark initiative for both Jammu Division and Northern Railway.

“The development of a warehouse and storage unit at Bari Brahmana Railway Station is a path-breaking beginning not only for Jammu Division but for the entire Northern Railway Zone. This is the first project in the zone under the CRF policy and will directly benefit traders, industrialists and farmers of the region,” he said.

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Singhal said the objective is to create a robust and modern logistics infrastructure that reduces both the time and cost associated with cargo handling.

He said the facility would make rail-based logistics more competitive, generate employment opportunities in Jammu and Kashmir and provide a significant boost to the regional economy. He also invited industry stakeholders to participate actively in the e-tendering process, assuring transparent and efficient implementation of the project.

The proposed facility is expected to strengthen freight movement through railways and support growing industrial and commercial activity in the Jammu region.

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