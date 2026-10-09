Modi ‘fan’ from Kashmir beaten up in Delhi; BJP calls protest, presser in Valley, then cancels both

A supporter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Kashmir was allegedly beaten up in Delhi during a Congress protest at Connaught Place on Thursday, triggering condemnation, particularly from the BJP.

Holding a placard that read ‘Pradhan Mantri aur Grih Mantri se Maafi Maango’, Faheem Nazir Shah on Thursday reached Connaught Place and raised slogans during the Congress protest.

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While Shah was raising slogans against the Cockroach Janta Party saying he was a big fan of the Prime Minister, some people present there started raising slogans against Modi.

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Shah was allegedly beaten up by a group of people following the exchange of slogans.

Reacting to the incident, BJP J&K co-media in-charge Advocate Sajid Yousuf Shah said, “If a Kashmiri Muslim is beaten by Congress workers for publicly challenging Rahul Gandhi and his party’s narrative, where does their commitment to dissent and free expression stand?”

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“You cannot claim to champion Kashmir and democracy while treating political disagreement as something to be silenced. Criticism is not a crime. Dissent is not violence. And political hypocrisy deserves to be questioned,” he said in a post on X.

In the Valley, the BJP, which was quick to condemn the assault on Srinagar resident Faheem Nazir Shah, announced that a protest would be held at the party office in Srinagar.

“The protest will highlight the BJP’s concerns regarding the incident and the need to uphold democratic values, freedom of expression and the right to peaceful political dissent,” the party said.

However, around an hour later, the party’s spokesperson in Srinagar announced that the BJP Kashmir protest scheduled for Friday had been “postponed until further notice”.

On Friday morning, the BJP’s Jammu and Kashmir unit invited journalists to a press conference on the assault on a “Kashmiri Muslim youth” at Connaught Place.

The press conference, which was to be addressed by four BJP state spokespersons, was also cancelled.

BJP leaders said both events were cancelled after the Prime Minister’s Office got in touch with Shah, and he is scheduled to meet Union Minister Jitendra Singh.

“The protest has been postponed. It will surely be held,” a BJP leader said.

The leader added that Shah was not associated with the party but was a supporter of the Prime Minister.

Who is Faheem Nazir Shah

Shah, who hails from Srinagar’s Shalimar area, had earlier said that he was a big fan of the Prime Minister. In 2021, he even walked from Srinagar to the national capital in a bid to meet Modi.

At the time, he had said that meeting the prime minister was his cherished dream.