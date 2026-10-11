DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / PM Modi likely to virtually unveil Leh airport terminal on October 15

PM Modi likely to virtually unveil Leh airport terminal on October 15

Rs 600-cr facility to boost capacity to 54 flights a day, handle 3.5 mn passengers annually

article_Author
Adil Akhzer
Our Correspondent
Srinagar, Updated At : 02:18 AM Oct 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File
Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to virtually inaugurate the newly constructed terminal building at Kushok Bakula Rimpochee (KBR) Airport in Leh, Ladakh, on October 15, official sources said.

Sources told The Tribune that all preparations for the inauguration have been completed and the terminal is ready for operations. The facility is expected to be opened to the public immediately after its inauguration.

Advertisement

The state-of-the-art terminal, spread across nearly 23,000 square metres, has been designed as a three-level structure and is being developed in two phases at an estimated cost of over Rs 600 crore.

Advertisement

Officials said the first phase includes 20 check-in counters, an inline baggage handling system (BHS), a 700 kWp rooftop solar power plant, two arrival baggage carousels, 15 lifts and 12 escalators.

Under the second phase, the existing terminal building will be demolished to make way for a new apron, four additional aircraft parking bays and three aerobridges.

Advertisement

According to officials, the four new bays will significantly boost the airport’s operational capacity, enabling it to handle up to 54 flights a day compared to the current 18.

“The new terminal building is designed to cater to 3.5 million passengers annually and can handle up to 2,000 passengers per hour during peak hours, with capacity for 1,000 arrivals and 1,000 departures,” officials said.

One of the project’s key features is the large-scale use of geothermal technology for gradient floor heating, a first-of-its-kind initiative in the country. The terminal also incorporates several sustainable features, including rooftop solar systems aimed at reducing carbon emissions.

Ladakh Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra visited the facility earlier this week to review preparations and inspect the ongoing works ahead of the scheduled inauguration.

Leh currently hosts Ladakh’s only operational commercial airport. The Union Territory administration is also pursuing plans to start commercial flight operations from Thoise Airport in Nubra Valley and Kargil Airport to improve regional air connectivity.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts