PM Modi likely to virtually unveil Leh airport terminal on October 15

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to virtually inaugurate the newly constructed terminal building at Kushok Bakula Rimpochee (KBR) Airport in Leh, Ladakh, on October 15, official sources said.

Sources told The Tribune that all preparations for the inauguration have been completed and the terminal is ready for operations. The facility is expected to be opened to the public immediately after its inauguration.

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The state-of-the-art terminal, spread across nearly 23,000 square metres, has been designed as a three-level structure and is being developed in two phases at an estimated cost of over Rs 600 crore.

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Officials said the first phase includes 20 check-in counters, an inline baggage handling system (BHS), a 700 kWp rooftop solar power plant, two arrival baggage carousels, 15 lifts and 12 escalators.

Under the second phase, the existing terminal building will be demolished to make way for a new apron, four additional aircraft parking bays and three aerobridges.

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According to officials, the four new bays will significantly boost the airport’s operational capacity, enabling it to handle up to 54 flights a day compared to the current 18.

“The new terminal building is designed to cater to 3.5 million passengers annually and can handle up to 2,000 passengers per hour during peak hours, with capacity for 1,000 arrivals and 1,000 departures,” officials said.

One of the project’s key features is the large-scale use of geothermal technology for gradient floor heating, a first-of-its-kind initiative in the country. The terminal also incorporates several sustainable features, including rooftop solar systems aimed at reducing carbon emissions.

Ladakh Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra visited the facility earlier this week to review preparations and inspect the ongoing works ahead of the scheduled inauguration.

Leh currently hosts Ladakh’s only operational commercial airport. The Union Territory administration is also pursuing plans to start commercial flight operations from Thoise Airport in Nubra Valley and Kargil Airport to improve regional air connectivity.