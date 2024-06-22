Modi must keep word on holding poll: National Conference leaders

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, June 21

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference leaders and Members of Parliament Mian Altaf Ahmad and Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi on Friday urged PM Modi to back his word on holding Assembly elections, restoring statehood and bridging development gaps in Jammu and Kashmir with concrete action.

“The people of Jammu and Kashmir are tired of empty promises and meaningless rhetoric. It’s time for some real progress. Let’s see some action instead of just words. The people of Jammu and Kashmir deserve more than just lip service. It is time for the Prime Minister to deliver on his promises and bring about real change in the region. The future of Jammu and Kashmir hangs in the balance, and it is up to PM Modi to make a difference. The time for action is now,” the NC leaders recently elected from Srinagar and South Kashmir constituencies of Anantnag-Rajouri said in a statement here.

They were reacting to the Prime Minister’s address on Thursday, in which he praised people for participating in elections in large numbers and assured of an elected government and statehood in J&K.

“The people of Jammu and Kashmir have been dealt a raw deal for the past 10 years. They are demanding action, not just empty words. Our people lament the lack of progress despite all the talk of humanity, democracy and bridging ‘Dil Ki Doori’. It seems like all we’ve gotten are vague promises and no real answers about where funds are going,” the statement further read.

“People were expecting big announcements about infrastructure projects such as Gurez, Simthan, Mughal Road, and Karna tunnels, as well as a substantial employment package for the youth. But all they got was a big disappointment. With over 14 lakh educated individuals twiddling their thumbs due to unemployment, what good does it do to issue a measly 2 thousand orders? It’s time for action, not just more empty promises. Let’s see some real change happens in Jammu and Kashmir,” the MPs said.

